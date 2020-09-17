Kanye West Tweets Universal Contract, Demands to Be Released From Deal

On day two of his newest epic Twitter binge, Kanye West adopted by way of on his complaints concerning the music trade and his calls for to be launched from his recording and music-publishing offers by tweeting out dozens of pages from his recording contract with Universal Music Group.

After referring to the music trade as “modern-day slavery,” West tweeted, “Listed below are my ten Universal contracts … I would like each lawyer on the planet to take a look at these,” and after posting illegible pictures of contracts, then started tweeting out the pages, two at a time. “That is what me Kanye West deal seems to be like in the present day,” he wrote. “I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”

Nevertheless, it’s unclear what his goal is in posting the contracts, that are written within the densely-worded legalese widespread to all such agreements and present that his deal has been renegotiated a number of instances, with West represented by a few of the high attorneys within the music trade.

In what seems to be a broader assertion concerning the music trade, he additionally tweeted a video of somebody urinating on a Grammy Award positioned in a rest room.

Learn the Tweets and paperwork right here.

His latest tweets additionally included point out of his publishing take care of Sony/ATV, nevertheless he and the corporate — which he sued early in 2019, adopted by a counter-suit from Sony/ATV — settled their authorized battle late final yr. West appeared to have Universal primarily in his sights on Wednesday.

On Tuesday West tweeted out an alternate with an unnamed adviser the place they mentioned his choices for getting out of his label and publishing offers. Such contracts sometimes don’t permit artists to withdraw from the offers each time they need.

Regardless, he referred to as out a number of high executives by title over Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday, together with Vivendi chiefs Vincent Bollore and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Universal chairman Lucian Grainge, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer and veteran artist supervisor Irving Azoff, who’s a detailed buddy of the household of his spouse, Kim Kardashian.

The paperwork additionally affirm that West himself is a label proprietor — his G.O.O.D. Music label has been distributed by way of Universal since 2004 — who presumably topics his artists to the identical customary contracts which are widespread all through the trade.

West and his household have publicly acknowledged that he suffers from a bipolar dysfunction, and his latest conduct bears many signs of a manic episode.

“THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD,” he wrote. “I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

Reps for West and Universal didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.