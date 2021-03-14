Kanye West Wins His First Gospel Grammy for ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West received his first gospel Grammy, and his first honor from the Recording Academy in eight years, for his “Jesus Is King” album. It’s his twenty second profession Grammy.

Not less than for a second, it made him essentially the most awarded hip-hop performer in Grammy historical past. He and Jay-Z went into the 2021 Grammys with 21 wins every. Nevertheless, his document might be short-lived. Jay-Z stands an excellent probability of virtually instantly tying after which surpassing West, as he’s up for 4 awards this 12 months, for “Black Parade” and “Savage (Remix).”

West had been nominated as just lately as two years in the past, when he was up for a Grammy for greatest producer (non-classical). However he hadn’t picked up a win since 2013, when “No Church within the Wild” received greatest rap/sung collaboration and “N—– in Paris” scored for greatest rap track.

West didn’t be part of within the on-line acceptance speeches through the Grammy pre-telecast “premiere ceremony,” so presenter Jhene Aiko accepted on his behalf.

He has been celebrated at different awards ceremonies for his latest transition into gospel work. On the Billboard Music Awards, he, the album and its songs received for High Gospel Artist, High Christian Album, High Gospel Album and High Gospel Tune. “Thank all my Christians who’ve been praying for me,” West stated in a video acceptance speech for these awards in October. “Praying I might serve.”

He was a triple winner on the GMA (Gospel Music Affiliation) Dove Awards, selecting up conventional gospel album for “Jesus Is Born,” rap/hip-hop album for “Jesus Is King” and rap-hip-hop recorded track for “Observe God.”