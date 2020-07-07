Kanye West’s Yeezy, STX, New Regency Took Millions in PPP Funding – Variety

Kanye West’s Yeezy, STX Leisure, New Regency and Laemmle Theatres are among the many firms that obtained loans from the Paycheck Safety Program, in response to information launched by the Small Enterprise Administration on Monday.

STX obtained $2-5 million on April 9, shortly earlier than it introduced it will merge with India’s Eros Worldwide. The corporate indicated that it used the funds to retain 100 jobs.

Kanye West’s attire firm, Yeezy LLC, additionally reported receiving $2-5 million, and retaining 106 jobs.

New Regency was accredited on April 6 for a mortgage between $1-2 million, and retained 50 jobs.

Village Roadshow additionally reported receiving $350,000 to $1 million, and retaining 26 jobs. FilmNation Leisure additionally obtained $350,000 to $1 million.

The Upright Residents Brigade reported two separate loans of $350,000 to $1 million every, one in New York and one Los Angeles, retaining 160 jobs in complete.

The Gersh Company reported receiving $5-10 million, and retaining 250 jobs. Company for the Performing Arts acquired $2-5 million on April 3, retaining 100 jobs. Sports activities agent Scott Boras obtained $1-2 million. Verve Expertise and Literary Company reported receiving $350,000 to $1 million, and retaining 68 jobs.

A number of movie show firms, which have been closed because of the virus, additionally reported receiving the loans. Laemmle Theatres obtained $350,000 to $1 million, retaining 75 jobs, in response to the info. Chinese language Theatre Holdings, related to the TCL Chinese language Theatre, additionally obtained $350,000 to $1 million. Movie Discussion board, in New York, additionally obtained $350,000 to $1 million. Three Alamo Drafthouse places in Arizona — Alamo Tempe, Alamo Chandler and Alamo Gilbert — obtained three separate loans shortly earlier than going bankrupt.

A number of smaller TV and movie manufacturing firms obtained the cash as properly. Asylum Leisure obtained $1-2 million, and used the funds to retain 82 jobs, in response to the info. Bron Studios additionally obtained $1-2 million on April 8. Keshet Studios additionally obtained $350,000 to $1 million, retaining 13 jobs, in response to the info. Voltage Photos obtained $150,000 to $350,000, retaining 11 jobs.

The American Movie Institute additionally reported receiving $2-5 million on April 5, and retaining 307 jobs.

Judd Apatow’s manufacturing firm, The Apatow Firm, obtained $150,000 to $350,000. The Younger Turks, house of commentator Cenk Uygur, reported receiving $1-2 million. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the animation agency, acquired $350,000 to $1 million.

A number of distinguished Hollywood PR corporations additionally took PPP cash. Amongst them are Slate PR, Hiltzik Methods, and the Lede Firm, all of which obtained between $350,000 and $1 million.

The PPP loans are meant for small companies, usually these with fewer than 500 workers. Variety reported in Could that Avid Expertise, the maker of the trade main modifying software program, obtained a $7.Eight million PPP mortgage, although it had 1400 workers and a market cap of $250 million.

Dolphin Leisure, the mother or father firm of 42West and different PR corporations, additionally disclosed that it had obtained $2.1 million in PPP loans.