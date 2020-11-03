Entertainment

Kapil Dev Death Rumours: After the rumor of his death, Kapil Dev released the video, know what

November 3, 2020
2 Min Read

Kapil Dev Death Rumours: A rumor flew over the demise of Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer of his time and captain of the World Cup winning team India. But the former cricketer has released a video on social media about this and said that it is wrong. Also Read – It is now impossible for MS Dhoni to perform well in IPL: Kapil Dev

Rumors of Kapil Dev’s demise on social media were increasing rapidly. Then the cricketer has released a 21-second video in which he is seen to be fully fit. Although this video is about an ad for a private bank, but by releasing it, Kapil Dev also dismissed rumors about his death. Also Read – After Angioplasty, Kapil Dev told- Desperate to meet Kin

Actually, Kapil Dev’s health had suddenly deteriorated a few days ago. He underwent a coronary angioplasty on 23 October. However, a few days later, he was discharged from the hospital. Also Read – Kapil Dev got leave, hospital administration said in the Health Bulletin

On Monday, yesterday, rumors spread on social media that 61-year-old Kapil Dev has been admitted to the hospital again. Some even claimed that Kapil Dev is no more.

Later in the day Kapil Dev recorded a video in coats and trousers and put it on social media.

In this video, Kapil Dev can be heard saying – Hi… I am going to share my story with the Barclays family on November 11. There will be some cricket story in it, then my memories… festive season is going on. In such a situation, be prepared for the question and answer session on November 11 .. Would love to.

