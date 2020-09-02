Kapil Sharma appealed to Punjab Police about the attack on Suresh Raina’s family …

Suresh Raina Family News: The Punjab Police has formed an SIT in connection with the murder of relatives of cricketer Suresh Raina. The SIT was formed by the Director General of Punjab Police following the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. A day earlier, Suresh Raina tweeted and demanded action from the Punjab Police. Let me tell you that his uncle and his brother have died in the attack on Raina’s aunt’s family in Punjab. Also Read – SIT constituted in murder case of Suresh Raina’s relatives, investigation is being done from every angle

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins ​​had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.
– Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Suresh Raina had tweeted, ‘What happened to my family in Punjab is horrific. My uncle was murdered, my aunt and two brothers (aunt’s boys) were seriously injured. Unfortunately my brother also died after battling with life and death for several days. My aunt’s condition is still critical and she has been put on life support system. ‘

Sorry very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family🙏. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits. https://t.co/LzAGIv9COK – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 1, 2020

Retweeting Raina’s tweet, Kapil Sharma also demanded action from the Punjab Police. Kapil Sharma tweeted and wrote, “Kapil tweeted,” Very sad to hear about this sad incident. My condolences to the family. Dear DGP sir, take cognizance in this case and punish the culprits. ‘

The Punjab Director General of Police said that the initial investigation has revealed that this is the work of a criminal gang. This gang usually acts on the border of Punjab-Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, the SIT is investigating all the angles. Explain that in the eyes of the police under the interstate operation, there are 35 people on whom the police suspect.

Some people from UP and Himachal Pradesh have been identified as suspected in involvement in the case. Also, an attempt is being made to locate the location from their mobile network.