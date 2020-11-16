Kapil Sibal again rages on Congress leadership, said- no hope from this party now

Kapil Sibal Targets Congress Leadership: Senior leader Kapil Sibal has once again criticized the party leadership after the Congress party’s bad defeat in the Bihar assembly elections. He has said that by looking at the performance of the party in the recent elections, it seems that the public is no longer seeing Congress as an option. In an interview to the Indian Express newspaper, Sibal said that there is no forum in the party to express its opinion. In such a situation, I am forced to express my opinion publicly. He said that he is a Congressman and will always be a Congressman. Also Read – Bihar: RJD leader’s big attack on Congress, said- BJP is benefiting from the way Rahul Gandhi is running the party.

In response to a question, Sibal said that people of the country, not only Bihar, today are definitely not seeing the Congress party as an effective option. This is the conclusion in a line not only of the Bihar Assembly elections but also the results of the by-elections in other states. Ultimately, the alternative in Bihar is RJD. We lost all the by-elections in Gujarat. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, we could not win a single seat from there. In the by-elections held in some seats of Uttar Pradesh, the candidates of the party got less than two per cent votes. In Gujarat, the bail of our three candidates was confiscated. The message is clear from this. The party is still not self-thinking.

He said that the Congress party has not done self-determination in the last 6 years. In such a situation, what can you expect that the party will now self-think. We know what is wrong with the Congress. At the organization level, we know what is wrong. I believe we have a solution to all problems. The Congress party also knows the solution for these. But she does not want to solve it. If she does not find a solution, then the same results will come.