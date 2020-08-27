Kapil Sibal said on Jitin Prasad’s opposition – Congress not on loved ones, but needs to do ‘surgical strike’ on BJP

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Thursday against the backdrop of the demand from the District Congress Committee of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpuri district to take action against Jitin Prasad, saying that the party should be given a ‘surgical strike’ not to its people but to the BJP Need to aim. Also Read – Allegations of nexus with BJP! Kapil Sibal withdrew his statement, said – Rahul Gandhi is spoken to, he did not say anything

He also said that it is unfortunate to 'officially target' former Union Minister Prasad. Sibal tweeted, "It is unfortunate that Jitin Prasad is being officially targeted in Uttar Pradesh." The Congress needs to target the BJP with a surgical strike, not its people. "

Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead wasting its energy by targeting its own – Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 27, 2020

Agreeing indirectly to his tweet, Congress leader Manish Tiwari tweeted, “Future knowledgeable.” According to reports, the Lakhimpuri Kheri Congress Committee has passed five resolutions, one of which demands that Jitin Prasad Action should be taken against

Significantly, Sibal, Tiwari and Prasad are among the 23 leaders who recently wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding a comprehensive change in the organization of the Congress, collective leadership and a full-time president. A big controversy arose about this.