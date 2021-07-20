Karan Boolani Wiki, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Karan Boolani is an Indian filmmaker and manufacturer.

Wiki/ Biography

Karan used to be born on 5 October. His homeland is South Bombay, India. He worked as an assistant director for Rhea Kapoor‘s movie, “Aisha.” Later on, he purchased authorization to lend a hand Karan Johar in his film “Wake Up Sid.” In 2013, he used to be one of the directors of the gathering “24” which moreover featured Anil Kapoor. Except directing some advertisements, he has moreover directed a short lived film, “The Audition.” In 2018, he declared his debut film as a director starring Sonam Kapoor. This movie can be co-produced by way of Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Karan Boolani collaborated with Anil Kapoor and worked as one of the executive manufacturers of the Netflix assortment “Selection Day.”

Physically Glance

Height: 5′ 10”

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Female friend

Karan used to be born in a Sindhi Family. His father, Vijay Boolani, is a businessman and his mother is Binu Boolani.

He has a younger sister, Karishma Boolani.

Karan has been dating Rhea Kapoor, Bollywood manufacturer and assistant director, for the general 11 years.