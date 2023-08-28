Karan Johar Claims He Saw The Best Trailer Of The Century, And Fans Think It’s For Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan:

The movie “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, will come out in just 11 days, and fans can’t wait. Not only that, but the video hasn’t been shown to the public yet.

A sneak peek of the movie was shown to the public, and it caused a lot of excitement. Shah Rukh was having a social media chat on Saturday, and he said that he doesn’t know if he should release the song or the video first.

Karan Johar got people talking on social media when he told his fans upon Instagram that he had just seen “the trailer of the century.”

Karan Johar Wrote On Instagram That He Seen Trailer Of The Century:

On Sunday night, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani posted a mysterious message on a photo-sharing app. He said that he had just seen the “trailer of the century.”

The director closed his post with “if you know, you know,” making fans question if the trailer being written regarding is for Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Jawan.

One fan page said, “Trailer of the century from the movie of the century, Jawan,” and another said, “Jawan for sure.” Some people thought it might also be the video for Prabhas’ Salaar, but most people seemed to think it was the clip for Jawan.

Jawan Was Shah Rukh Khan’s Initially Movie That Was Released All Over India:

In the end, he put the song first, and the preview for ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ was shown.

Notably, this came a day after Shah Rukh Khan said in a recent Twitter chat that he doesn’t know whether to release a song or a movie first. He then went ahead and released a teaser for Jawan’s new song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Jawan was Shah Rukh Khan’s initially movie to be released all over India, and Nayanthara plays the lead role. Deepika Padukone will be making a special debut as herself. Vijay Sethupathi will play the bad guy.

On September 7, Jawan Will Be Shown In Theaters:

Even though not much is known about the story, SRK will play an anti-hero in Jawan, which is a role he has played before and is known for. Jawan, a movie directed by Atlee as well as stars SRK as the main character, will be released in theaters on September 7.

Now, doesn’t that make you want to see Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer even more? It did the same thing to us, so we were lucky that the little bird told us a few more things.

The person went on to say, “The video shows Shah Rukh Khan in six or seven different looks, all of which make you want to know what’s going on with them.

There Are Some Of The Best Hand-To-Hand Fight Scenes In The Movie:

It could be too cliche to say this, yet Shah Rukh Khan will do things that have never been seen before. It goes without going that there will be a lot of action, as well as could also see some of the greatest hand-to-hand fights.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Ok, guys, it’s time to make the video, since that’s what everyone wants. @TSeries, @anirudhofficial, and @Atlee_dir all wanted to put off a song.

I’ll leave a preview now and ask @AntonyLRuben to work upon the video. The song isn’t Ramaiya Vastavaiya. So long for now. I love all of you. Jawan”

Everyone was surprised, but it’s not hard to figure out that he’s talking about ‘Jawan’. On Twitter, SRK fan clubs shared a picture of this story as well as thought that Karan was talking about the trailer for “Jawan.”

A Very Small Number Of Places In India Are Now Taking Reservations For “Jawan”:

Shah Rukh was seen in the town today with Pooja Dadlani, who is his manager. When Pooja got into his car, Shah Rukh was already there. There have been rumors that the clip will be shown for the first time upon Monday, August 28.

Well, this has made people even more eager to see the movie’s opening. In India, only a few places are letting people buy tickets for “Jawan” ahead of time, and they sold out quickly.

Atlee is in charge of making “Jawan,” which will come out in Hindi, Tamil, as well as Telugu. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are in it, and Deepika Padukone has a small role. Fans can’t wait to see Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan on screen together.