Karan Mehra (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Biography, Affairs & Extra

Karan Mehra (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Karan Mehra is an Indian actor, style and model clothier. He’s well-known for his function Naitik Singhania in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009-2016). He additionally a contestant of a dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 5, aired on Megastar Plus.
Biography
Karan Mehra used to be born on 10 September 1982 in Jalandhar, Punjab. His father identify Ajay Mehra, is a businessman whilst his mom is a homemaker. He has two siblings, one elder brother named Kunal Mehra and one sister. Mehra studied model designing from Nationwide Institute of Model Generation (NIFT), Delhi
Mehra got to work as assistant below director Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma for 4 motion pictures. Then he began his profession in modelling and performing and labored in lots of tv ads. In 2009, he were given his well-known function of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He labored approx. 8 years on this display later he featured in TV displays Khatmal E Ishq, Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna and Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Karan Mehra
|Nickname
|Karan
|Occupation
|Actor, Type, Model Dressmaker
|Date of Start
|10 September 1982
|Age (as in 2021)
|39 Years
|Start Position
|Jalandhar, Punjab, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Jalandhar, Punjab, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not Recognized
Father : Ajay Mehra (Businessman)
Brother : Kunal Mehra
Sister : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Apeejay Faculty, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
|School
|Nationwide Institute Of Model Generation (NIFT), New Delhi, India
|Instructional Qualification
|Degree in Model Design
|Debut
|Tv : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009)
Movie : Love Tale 2050 (2008)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 8″ Ft
|Weight
|68 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing
Non-public Lifestyles
Karan Mehra is married on 24 November2012 with Nisha Rawal who could also be an actress. This couple blessed with a son on 2017. In 2021, Nisha had filed an FIR in opposition to her husband for committing home violence. In his transfer, the tv trade used to be surprised. Previous, he used to be counted a few of the supreme couple of tv.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Nisha Rawal (Actress)
|Marriage Date
|24 November 2012
|Controversies
|In June 2021, Karan used to be accused of home violence and additional marital affair by means of his spouse Nisha. He used to be additionally arrested on this case however later he used to be launched on bail. Karan accused Nisha of taking their youngsters clear of him and significant an enormous alimony quantity.
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Karan Mehra
- Karan Mehra used to be born and taken up in Jalandhar, Punjab.
- Sooner than getting into in glamour international, he used to paintings as trainee at Domino’s Pizza.
- He discovered performing from Kishore Namit Kapoor Appearing Institute, Mumbai.
- He made his performing debut in Bollywood movie Love Tale 2050, as buddy of male protagonist, along Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja.
- In 2016, he apprared in Colours TV’s display Bigg Boss 10 as contestant. He used to be eradicated at day 34.
- He participated in a dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 5 along with his spouse within the 12 months 2012.
- In 2021, Her spouse Nisha had filed an FIR in opposition to him for committing home violence. Tv trade used to be surprised after breaking this information. Previous, they had been counted a few of the supreme couple of tv.
When you have extra information about Karan Mehra. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.