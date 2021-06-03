Karan Mehra (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Biography, Affairs & Extra

Karan Mehra (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Karan Mehra is an Indian actor, style and model clothier. He’s well-known for his function Naitik Singhania in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009-2016). He additionally a contestant of a dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 5, aired on Megastar Plus.

Biography

Karan Mehra used to be born on 10 September 1982 in Jalandhar, Punjab. His father identify Ajay Mehra, is a businessman whilst his mom is a homemaker. He has two siblings, one elder brother named Kunal Mehra and one sister. Mehra studied model designing from Nationwide Institute of Model Generation (NIFT), Delhi

Mehra got to work as assistant below director Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma for 4 motion pictures. Then he began his profession in modelling and performing and labored in lots of tv ads. In 2009, he were given his well-known function of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He labored approx. 8 years on this display later he featured in TV displays Khatmal E Ishq, Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna and Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan.

Bio

Actual Identify Karan Mehra Nickname Karan Occupation Actor, Type, Model Dressmaker Date of Start 10 September 1982 Age (as in 2021) 39 Years Start Position Jalandhar, Punjab, India Nationality Indian House The town Jalandhar, Punjab, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not Recognized

Father : Ajay Mehra (Businessman)

Brother : Kunal Mehra

Sister : Now not To be had

Spouse : Nisha Rawal (m. 2012-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Apeejay Faculty, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India School Nationwide Institute Of Model Generation (NIFT), New Delhi, India Instructional Qualification Degree in Model Design Debut Tv : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009)



Movie : Love Tale 2050 (2008)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 68 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing

Non-public Lifestyles

Karan Mehra is married on 24 November2012 with Nisha Rawal who could also be an actress. This couple blessed with a son on 2017. In 2021, Nisha had filed an FIR in opposition to her husband for committing home violence. In his transfer, the tv trade used to be surprised. Previous, he used to be counted a few of the supreme couple of tv.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Nisha Rawal (Actress)

Marriage Date 24 November 2012 Controversies In June 2021, Karan used to be accused of home violence and additional marital affair by means of his spouse Nisha. He used to be additionally arrested on this case however later he used to be launched on bail. Karan accused Nisha of taking their youngsters clear of him and significant an enormous alimony quantity. Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra used to be born and taken up in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Sooner than getting into in glamour international, he used to paintings as trainee at Domino’s Pizza.

He discovered performing from Kishore Namit Kapoor Appearing Institute, Mumbai.

He made his performing debut in Bollywood movie Love Tale 2050, as buddy of male protagonist, along Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja.

In 2016, he apprared in Colours TV’s display Bigg Boss 10 as contestant. He used to be eradicated at day 34.

He participated in a dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 5 along with his spouse within the 12 months 2012.

In 2021, Her spouse Nisha had filed an FIR in opposition to him for committing home violence. Tv trade used to be surprised after breaking this information. Previous, they had been counted a few of the supreme couple of tv.

