Karan Nath (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Karan Nath (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Karan Nath is an Indian actor. He rose to popularity with the romantic Bollywood movie Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. On the age of simply 18, Karan made his performing debut because the lead actor within the Hindi movie Paagalpan in 2001. In 2004, he used to be nominated for Stardust Award for the multi starrer film Sssshhh.

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Karan Nath used to be born on 24 Would possibly 1983 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Karan belongs to a circle of relatives which has been related to movies for plenty of many years. His father Rakesh Nath is a Hindi movie manufacturer and secretary of actress Madhuri Dixit. His mom Reema Nath is a well known author, director and actress in Hindi movie trade. She used to be the author of well-liked Bollywood film Saajan.

The very well-known actor in Bollywood Overdue D.Okay Sapru, who acted in movies like Kala Pani, Deewar, Heer Ranjha and many others. used to be grandfather of Karan Nath. His grandmother Hemavati used to be additionally an outstanding actress. Karan did his training and faculty from Mumbai. He’s a countrywide degree garden tennis participant.

Bio

Profession

Earlier than making his debut because the lead actor in Paagalpan, Karan labored as a kid artist in Mr. India in 1987. He were given numerous popularity with the 2002 movie Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. The movie made in 3 crores and earned 20 crores on the field place of job at the moment. That is most likely the one maximum a hit and remarkable movie of his whole occupation. Additionally he used to be noticed within the motion pictures like Sssshhh, LOC Kargil, Tum-A Bad Obsession, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny.

Nath made his comeback in 2020 with the Hindi language motion movie Weapons of Banaras. This is a remake of the 2007 Tamil movie Polladhavan which used to be directed through Sekhar Suri.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 11″ Ft Weight 95 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 36 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Gymming and Looking at Movies

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Karan Nath

Karan Nath used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He were given a nomination for Stardust Awards 2004 for his performing in Horror-Mystery film Sssshhh.

After the a hit debut with Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, his movies failed to provoke the target audience.

In early occupation, he had signed many movies like Athlete, Dil Dhadke Bar Bar, Aashique Deewangi and many others however those motion pictures ended sooner than they even began.

In 2021, he participated in TV display Bigg Boss OTT (season 15) as a contestant.

He has a puppy canine named Sophie.

He’s health loving man and begins his day with gyming.

If in case you have extra information about Karan Nath. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar