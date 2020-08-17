KARD Announces Comeback Date + Unveils 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: KARD is making their highly-anticipated return!

On August 17 at midnight KST, KARD formally introduced that they might be making their comeback on August 26, when they may launch their first single “Approach with Phrases.” The group additionally revealed their first teaser picture for the upcoming single.

Previous to the one’s launch, KARD will reportedly be performing their comeback monitor for the primary time at their upcoming live performance “2020 WILD KARD IN SEOUL.”

“Approach with Phrases” will mark KARD’s first comeback since February, once they dropped their fourth mini album “RED MOON.”

Are you excited for KARD’s return? What sort of music would you wish to see from them for this comeback? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!