KARD Confirms Plans For Summer Comeback

KARD is gearing up for his or her return!

On August 7, OSEN reported that the co-ed group is getting ready to launch a brand new album this month.

In response, their company DSP Media commented, “KARD is confirmed to make a comeback in late August. The precise comeback date is at present being finalized.”

The group will reportedly carry out their comeback monitor for the primary time at their live performance “2020 WILD KARD IN SEOUL” on August 22.

This upcoming comeback can be KARD’s first launch in six months since “RED MOON” in February.

Keep tuned for updates!

