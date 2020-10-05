KARD Sends Off J.Seph For His Military Service

KARD shared images of the group as they stated goodbye for now to member J.Seph!

On October 5, KARD uploaded images to their social media accounts of the quartet by the water, with J.Seph sporting a army buzzcut. J.Seph just lately introduced that he can be enlisting for his obligatory army service on October 5, and the idol shall be serving as an active-duty soldier.

The caption on their publish addresses their followers Hidden Kard and says, “Please sit up for J.Seph, who will return after maturing!”

KARD is a four-member co-ed group underneath DSP Media who most just lately made a comeback in August with “Gunshot.”