KARD’s J.Seph Announces Military Enlistment Plans

KARD’s J.Seph has introduced that he’s enlisting to hold out his obligatory navy service subsequent month.
On September 21, he posted the next handwritten letter on Instagram.
Whats up, that is KARD’s J.Seph (Taehyung).
In 2011, on the age of 20, I went to Seoul to start my profession as a singer, and I used to be capable of spend my valuable 20s in a significant manner.
In 2020, I will likely be enlisting within the navy (on October 5) at a considerably older age than others. Though I’m somewhat afraid of the soon-to-be new and unfamiliar setting, I’m additionally trying ahead to my life with a brand new id.
I’ll faithfully perform my responsibility as a Korean man and proudly return to everybody’s aspect.
Till then, please present help and kindness to Matthew [BM], Somin, and Jiwoo as KARD.
I’ll cherish all the love and vitality I’ve acquired from everybody over this time, and I’ll you should definitely keep wholesome whereas I’m gone.
From, Taehyung
Along with J.Seph’s letter, KARD’s company additionally launched the next assertion confirming the information.
Whats up, that is DSP Media.
KARD’s J.Seph will likely be enlisting for his obligatory navy service as an active-duty soldier on October 5.
In accordance with J.Seph’s want to enlist privately along with his household, particulars regarding his enlistment together with the time and site is not going to be disclosed. We ask for your understanding and that you just chorus from visiting the enlistment location.
Please ship your help and encouragement to J.Seph, who will make his return as a extra mature artist.
Thanks.
We want J.Seph all one of the best throughout his upcoming service!
Supply (1)
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment