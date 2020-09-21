KARD’s J.Seph Announces Military Enlistment Plans

KARD’s J.Seph has introduced that he’s enlisting to hold out his obligatory navy service subsequent month.

On September 21, he posted the next handwritten letter on Instagram.

Whats up, that is KARD’s J.Seph (Taehyung).

In 2011, on the age of 20, I went to Seoul to start my profession as a singer, and I used to be capable of spend my valuable 20s in a significant manner.

In 2020, I will likely be enlisting within the navy (on October 5) at a considerably older age than others. Though I’m somewhat afraid of the soon-to-be new and unfamiliar setting, I’m additionally trying ahead to my life with a brand new id.

I’ll faithfully perform my responsibility as a Korean man and proudly return to everybody’s aspect.

Till then, please present help and kindness to Matthew [BM], Somin, and Jiwoo as KARD.

I’ll cherish all the love and vitality I’ve acquired from everybody over this time, and I’ll you should definitely keep wholesome whereas I’m gone.

From, Taehyung