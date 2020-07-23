KARD’s Jiwoo, Jamie, CLC’s Yeeun, And Sleeq Share Thoughts On Their Growth Through “Good Lady”

Singles journal launched a brand new pictorial starring Sleeq, Jamie, CLC’s Yeeun, and KARD’s Jiwoo from Mnet’s “Good Lady”!

The brand new pictorial takes on the idea of “Unhealthy Women” and highlights the artists’ charisma. Mnet’s “Good Lady” featured Korean feminine hip hop and R&B artists together with Sleeq, Jamie (previously Park Jimin), CLC’s Yeeun, KARD’s Jiwoo, Ailee, Cheetah, Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon, Queen WA$ABII, Yunhway, and Lee Younger Ji. Reasonably than emphasizing competitors, the musicians labored collectively to create numerous performances and tales in “Good Lady.”

Yeeun and Sleeq revealed that they’d determined to star in this system after studying that “Good Lady” wasn’t only a competitors present. Yeeun shared, “Through this program, I felt like I had joined one other staff.” Sleeq commented, “I attempted to mix in with the opposite musicians, and I loved each stage.”

Sleeq additionally conveyed her ideas on talking up for feminine and minority rights. She mentioned, “As a member of society, I attempt to exit and take part in alternatives just like the audio content material ‘Confession of Music’ and e book discuss occasions, the place I can discuss candidly or share opinions on societal points.” Sleeq added, “I need to categorical the bond felt by being in the identical house and time by way of music.”

Jiwoo revealed, “I had a variety of considerations over having to regulate round three minutes of time utterly on my own not like once I’m with KARD. However as an alternative of striving for an excessive amount of, I wished to point out only one facet of myself extra completely. After all, one of the best half was that I might introduce individuals to the group KARD a bit extra.”

Jamie shared, “Through this program, I used to be capable of develop as soon as once more by exchanging and sharing emotions with many different individuals. I need to share ideas with others on questions concerning human rights, and I need to grow to be somebody who is aware of how one can converse up about what they need.”

Yeeun, who developed her dream of turning into an idol whereas watching Hyoyeon carry out Women’ Era’s “I Obtained A Boy,” revealed, “This time, I believed it was all or nothing, so I attempted many various issues. I determined to problem myself, considering that it’s okay even when the outcomes aren’t good, and once I went in with that conviction, it proved to be proper.”

“Good Lady” wrapped up their last performances on July 2. Watch performances from the finale right here!

