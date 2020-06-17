Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Weighed In On HBO Max’s Gone With The Wind Controversy

What we’d like is a technique to current artwork inside its historic context so the works can nonetheless be out there and appreciated for his or her achievements however not admired for his or her cultural failings. The easiest method can be to incorporate an introductory clarification—filmed or written—that explains that the work accommodates dangerous racial or gender stereotypes that had been acceptable on the time however which we now know are dangerous. Hyperlinks to additional discussions and knowledge additionally might be offered. That’s the naked fundamentals of what we should always do to emphasise that these portrayals are not acceptable. To do nothing is a tacit endorsement of their harmful messages. And, like vaping, extended publicity causes injury to our kids. We put a warning label on one, why not the opposite.