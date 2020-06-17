Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Weighed In On HBO Max’s Gone With The Wind Controversy

Depart a Remark
HBO Max’s Gone With The Wind controversy first began after civil rights protests broke out throughout the nation. On June ninth, John Ridley, the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, wrote an op-ed within the Los Angeles Occasions calling on HBO Max to briefly take away Gone With The Wind from its library as a result of it “romanticizes the horrors of slavery.” Now, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has weighed in.
In his op-ed at THR, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expressed his personal ideas on the Gone With The Wind momentary removing from HBO Max, saying he has blended emotions about John Ridley’s piece, particularly the movie’s depictions of Confederacy and slavery. And he additionally gave a few of his personal concepts on how we should always strategy artwork when it offers with these points. Right here’s what the basketball participant/author/ actor stated:
What we’d like is a technique to current artwork inside its historic context so the works can nonetheless be out there and appreciated for his or her achievements however not admired for his or her cultural failings. The easiest method can be to incorporate an introductory clarification—filmed or written—that explains that the work accommodates dangerous racial or gender stereotypes that had been acceptable on the time however which we now know are dangerous. Hyperlinks to additional discussions and knowledge additionally might be offered. That’s the naked fundamentals of what we should always do to emphasise that these portrayals are not acceptable. To do nothing is a tacit endorsement of their harmful messages. And, like vaping, extended publicity causes injury to our kids. We put a warning label on one, why not the opposite.
It must be famous that HBO Max has eliminated Gone With The Wind from its library on June 10th after John Ridley’s op-ed. Warner Media commented that the film’s depictions are counter to their values. However stated film will finally return, in a barely totally different type.
Clearly these are very delicate points in our tradition right this moment. And Warner Media and HBO Max are actually not the primary to have handled problems with racism depictions in previous movies. Different studios like Disney have needed to ban their previous films as a result of content material not thought of acceptable. In his feedback, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar later added:
Artwork can both inform us of previous follies or it will possibly perpetuate them. Motion pictures and TV reveals that show the subjugation, humiliation, or marginalization of anybody are just like the Accomplice monuments: they’ve a spot in historical past as each manifestations of and warnings in opposition to our ignorance. In up to date life, they’re weighty anchors pulling us right down to the underside whereas the remainder of the world swims freely towards the long run.
The controversy doesn’t actually cease at HBO Max. Quickly after it was taken off the streaming service, experiences got here in that Gone With The Wind skyrocketed on Amazon’s film charts, with even the DVD copies hitting #1. Its largely forgotten TV sequel Scarlet even noticed a lift in gross sales, placing it at quantity 30 on the charts.
We don’t know when Gone With The Wind will return to HBO Max. Nonetheless, when it does, it will likely be characteristic a brand new introduction by Turner Basic Motion pictures host Jacqueline Stewart. Stewart stated it’s vital these films can be found as instructing moments as a result of “Gone With The Wind is a first-rate textual content for analyzing expressions of white supremacy in widespread tradition.”
