Kareena Kapoor Khan Launches Her E-book Titled ‘Being pregnant Bible’

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Provide: Instagram | @kareenakapoorkhan)

Showbiz Intern , 09 Jul 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their kid #2 in February this one year, and easily instantly, Randhir Kapoor showed the guidelines that Taimur’s younger brother has been named Jeh! Kareena used to be an entire boss lady all over her pregnancy and that inspired many women to agree to the move smartly with. The actress took to social media to introduce her ‘3rd infant’, her book titled, Pregnancy Bible.

Previous inside the day, Kareena posted a picture preserving {a photograph} of an ultrasound scan and wrote “working on something exciting”. This image saved fans wondering and guessing about what she is up to. Only a few hours later, she published the huge knowledge and offered the release of her go-to knowledge for pregnant ladies, titled Pregnancy Bible. The book is ready Kareena’s pregnancy adventure and in it she has brazenly spoken about her reports, learnings, ups and downs, and the whole thing else.

Her caption read-

This has been rather the adventure… every my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were excellent days and perilous days; some days I was raring to visit paintings and others where I struggled to get away from bed. This book is a actually personal account of what I professional every physically and emotionally by the use of every my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my 3rd infant… from conception to its supply instantly. Published through @juggernaut.in and the excellent @chikisarkar, I’m proud to proportion that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and authorised through FOGSI, India’s professional body of gynecologists and obstetricians, at the side of the help of various skilled voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. Sporting every my babies has been one of the crucial explicit time in my lifestyles, and I’m excited to proportion the moments and memories with you.

Check out the posts here-

I’m sure this book will help and inspire many mothers who’re expecting and the book is for sure going to be a excellent be informed considering how Kareena utterly shined by the use of every her pregnancies. Congratulations on your new book, Kareena!