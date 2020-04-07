Karen cheats on Billy with Mitch in new EastEnders love triangle?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was left shocked by the shock declaration of love from outdated flame Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) in EastEnders. Having fallen out with present beau Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) over her plans to go away Walford with grandson Kayden, might she be tempted to cheat with her ex?

In new footage from the episode airing on BBC One on Tuesday seventh April, mortified Mitch finds Karen on the launderette to apologise for her spontaneous confession of affection yesterday.

The mouthy matriarch continues to be reeling from Mitch suggesting him and daughter Bailey transfer away with her when she goes and stay as a correct household, however the pair should cowl the true nature of their dialog when Billy arrives eager to clean issues over between him and Karen following their very own conflict.

Mitch is left heartbroken as Karen forgives Mr Mitchell and wipes the slate clear, and it seems he’ll be pressured to concede defeat to his ex-partner’s present lover.

Nevertheless, that is EastEnders so certainly this potential love triangle wouldn’t have been arrange if it wasn’t going someplace…

Mitch and Karen have been childhood sweethearts who’ve two youngsters collectively, Chantelle and Keegan, in order that they have a robust bond which has seen them tempted again into every others’ arms quite a few instances through the years – as witnessed by the actual fact Karen had a son, Keanu, with one other fella in between her children with Mitch…

Whereas their present dynamic is platonic, Karen has develop into a second mum to Bailey since she tragically misplaced her mom Dinah in 2019, and her kindness has clearly made Mitch realise how deep his emotions are for his ex.

Will their romantic historical past trigger Karen to do the soiled on besotted Invoice? And what occurs when Billy’s estranged spouse Honey Mitchell returns? Does he nonetheless maintain a torch for her, and will even find yourself being untrue if Hun needs him again?

