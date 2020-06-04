Karen Gillan: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Marvel And Doctor Who Star

As A Teenager, Karen Gillan Made Newbie Horror Films With Her Dad

Even from a younger age, Karen Gillan was keen on making motion pictures. Earlier than she starred in a few of our greatest blockbusters, the actress and future author/director was making beginner horror motion pictures in her home as a teen, together with her father usually enjoying roles. Throughout a 2018 profile with The Guardian, Gillan talked about how she was as soon as a 14-year-old with a “plan” and an “uncommon drive,” which she attributes to rising up with out siblings. It allowed the actress to spend so much of time in her head and make up tales, a few of which turned residence motion pictures she filmed.

Additionally, in your typical low-budget horror film vogue, Gillan would squirt ketchup over her father in lieu of faux blood. She claims the assist her mother and father gave her paved the best way to her continued curiosity in skilled performing and filmmaking.