Kargil Vijay Diwas: CDS, LG and MP pay tribute to the martyrs on the Kargil Battle Memorial, the President may no longer achieve

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Nowadays is Kargil Vijay Diwas. In this instance, on Monday, Leader of Protection Group of workers Basic Bipin Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal paid tribute to the warriors who misplaced their lives within the Kargil Battle on the Kargil Battle Memorial in Dras. . President Ram Nath Kovind used to be additionally intended to wait the development, however his seek advice from to Dras has been canceled because of unhealthy climate.

#UPDATE | President Ram Nath Kovind gained’t be laying a wreath at Kargil Battle Memorial in Dras because of unhealthy climate. The President would lay a wreath at Baramula Battle Memorial: Indian Military officers#KargilVijayDiwas2021 https://t.co/fgAn2A3dVg – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

An Indian Military legit mentioned that President Ram Nath Kovind is not going to lay a wreath on the Kargil Battle Memorial in Dras because of unhealthy climate. The President will lay a wreath on the Baramulla Battle Memorial.

Leader of Protection Group of workers (CDS) Basic Bipin Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal paid floral tributes on the Kargil Battle Memorial in Drass.

Leader of Defence Group of workers (CDS) Basic Bipin Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur & Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal pay floral tribute at Kargil Battle Memorial in Dras at the instance of #KargilVijayDiwas2021 CDS additionally installs victory flame on the memorial. %.twitter.com/5hhfzuGtoF – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The Leader of Protection Group of workers Basic (CDS) additionally put in Vijay Jyoti on the memorial at the instance of KargilVijay Diwas 2021.

Allow us to let you know that it used to be arranged at the instance of twenty second Kargil Vijay Diwas. President Ram Nath Kovind used to be additionally scheduled to seek advice from Drass on Monday, the place he used to be to pay homage to the martyrs on the struggle memorial arrange on the foot of the Tololing hill, however his agenda used to be modified because of inclement climate.

It’s price bringing up that Captain Batra had given martyrdom on the age of 24 whilst combating Pakistan all over the Kargil Battle in 1999 and used to be posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the perfect wartime gallantry award.

The day before today, at the instance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, on Sunday, 559 lamps have been lit on the Kargil Battle Memorial arrange within the Drass space of ​​Ladakh to bear in mind the fantastic battles of Tololing, Tiger Hill and others. Most sensible army officials, members of the family of army body of workers and others have been provide at the instance. This program used to be arranged at the instance of twenty second Kargil Vijay Diwas.