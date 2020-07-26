Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi praised the armed forces, said – his valor will continue to inspire generations

21st anniversary of Kargil War: Today the whole country is celebrating the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day, brave soldiers of the Indian Army had forced Pakistani soldiers to flee from the hills of Tiger Hills in Kargil sector. In this episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the brave soldiers. He said- We remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who continuously protected our nation in 1999. His valor will continue to inspire generations. Also Read – Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah gave tributes to soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and wrote – Shah tweeted: Kargil Vijay Divas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, amazing valor and firm leadership. I bow to the knights who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India dedicated to protecting the motherland. Also Read – Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: National Level Quiz started for students, apply this way, know what is the specialty of this competition

On this special occasion, Shripad Naik, along with the chiefs of land, water and air force reached the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the soldiers received by Defense Minister Rajnath Veeragati. Here, he celebrated the victory of India’s victory over Girah, the 21st year of Kargil Vijay and paid tribute to the soldiers who had received Veeragati. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that on the day of the 21st Kargil Vijay Day, I salute all those brave soldiers who fought a war against the enemy and the world is witness to it. During this period, the Home Minister of the country Amit Shah also saluted the soldiers and soldiers of the Indian Army and said that Kargil Day is a symbol of India’s pride, perseverance and valor.