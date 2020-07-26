Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah gave tributes to soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Day

21st anniversary of Kargil War: Today the whole country is celebrating the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day, brave soldiers of the Indian Army had forced Pakistani soldiers to flee from the hills of Tiger Hills in Kargil sector. In this episode, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Shripad Naik, and the Chief of Army, Water and Air Force reached the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the brave soldiers. Here, he celebrated the victory of India’s victory over Girah, the 21st year of Kargil Vijay and paid tribute to the soldiers who had received Veeragati. Also Read – Amit Shah met Lal Krishna Advani, 30-minute conversation

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that on the day of the 21st Kargil Vijay Day, I salute all those brave soldiers who fought a war against the enemy and the world is witness to it. During this period, the Home Minister of the country Amit Shah also saluted the soldiers and soldiers of the Indian Army and said that Kargil Day is a symbol of India's pride, perseverance and valor.

Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defense Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

Shah tweeted and wrote – Kargil Victory Day is a symbol of India’s self-respect, amazing valor and firm leadership. I bow to the knights who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India dedicated to protecting the motherland.