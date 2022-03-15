Karim Benzema broke a goal record, but set off the alarms at Real Madrid

*The best of Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Mallorca

Thanks to his brace against Mallorca this Monday, Karim Benzema He has become the top French scorer in history with 413 goals. The experienced gunner was key in the triumph of the Real Madrid 3-0 and allow his team to get 10 point advantage On top of The League above him Sevilla, his immediate pursuer. The bad news is that he left before the final whistle due to physical discomfort.

After Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring, the Gallic striker extended the Merengue account by converting a penalty in the 77th minute and later scored with a header to sentence the scoreboard. With his hat-trick against him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Champions, Benzema had already surpassed Alfredo DiStefano to place himself as the third top scorer in the history of the Real Madrid.

Now, with his double, he reached 311 shouts with the white shirt. He also scored 66 goals while playing for Lyon, and 36 with the French team, to which he returned last summer for the European Championship. Thus, he came to a total of 413 and He surpassed Thierry Henry by two as the French footballer with the most goals in history.

Karim Benzema was the figure of Real Madrid against Mallorca (Reuters)

The cat sits at the top of a list that includes scorers like Jean Pierre Papin (372 goals) and Michael Platini (358 points). A feat that increases its value if you take into account that Benzema was for a long time in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Real Madridwho did not take the club’s penalties (for a long time reserved for CR7 or Sergio Ramos) and who was separated from the French team for more than five years.

The bad news for Benzema is that after scoring 3-0 he felt a puncture in a calf and chose to leave the field in a match that was already sentenced, leaving his team outnumbered in the last minutes of the duel. It is worth remembering that on Sunday the Madrid cast will receive Barcelona, ​​in a new edition of the classic.

Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madridspoke at a press conference after the victory and assured that the 10-point advantage over Sevilla is positive, but not defining: “Nothing changes, on Sunday (against Barcelona) we have to win and take advantage of the fact that the team is in very good physical shape”. Furthermore, he insisted: “I know how you lose a Champion final (Milan against Liverpool) winning 3-0, and it has happened”.

