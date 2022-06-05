Karim Benzema responded to Lionel Messi’s words in the middle of the Ballon d’Or dispute

Although the selection of France could not get a win in the UEFA Nations League and lost to Denmark in Paris, Karim Benzema demonstrated again why it is currently considered in the best soccer player in the world. The Real Madrid attacker was the author of a fantastic goal that put his team ahead and reached 50 goals this season. Another performance that leaves him as a great favorite to win the Golden Ball.

One of those who applied Benzema to win the prize it was Lionel Messi. “I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being fundamental from the round of 16 forward in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year,” he said. The flea in an interview with TyC Sports.

At these words, the French striker was very grateful. “Messi’s words give me a lot of motivation to keep doing things. He made me very happy”commented before the microphones of ESPN after the defeat of Blues.

Karim Benzema was the great figure of France in the defeat against Denmark (Photo: REUTERS)

The campaign of Karim Benzema It was spectacular. In 46 parties who played with the jersey of Real Madridframework 44 goals. His high level allowed the cast directed by Carlo Ancelotti become champion of The league and also from the UEFA Champions League. He also scored six goals with the shirt of Francefor which he reached fifty annotations.

After missing the last edition of the FIFA World Cup for his legal problems, Benzema has once again been taken into consideration by Didier Deschamps and it will be a great reinforcement for the world champion in Qatar. His contribution to revalidate the title obtained four years ago in Russia It will be essential for the Gallic national team.

Benzema He was sentenced to one year in prison for a crime of attempted blackmail towards his former teammate Matthew Valbuenawhich initiated legal proceedings in 2016. He has also had to pay a fine of approximately USD 80.000. However, his extra-sports problems have not affected his performance and his return to the squad Blues places him as one of the great figures for the next World Cup and favorite to stay with the Golden Ball.

