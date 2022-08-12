Karim Benzema surpassed the mark of a historic scorer for Real Madrid and was one step away from Cristiano Ronaldo

*The most outstanding plays of the Merengue victory that allowed them to be champion of the European Super Cup

With authority and without inconvenience, the Real Madrid added his title 98 of its history. The 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt allowed the Merengue acquire by fifth time the European Super Cup, since in the past he had already done it in front of the Manchester United (in 2017), the Sevilla (2014 and 2016) and the Feyenoord (2002).

But beyond the global glory in the Spanish power, the French Karim Benzema lived another night to remember in Helsinki (Finland). the scorer enter raised the trophy by debuting as first captain of the white team and contributed to achieving the feat thanks to his gol which also allowed him to overcome Raul Gonzalez as second top scorer in club history (totals 324).

Ahead of this classification only has the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldostill far with 450 so many; a figure that if you want to break and counting that you maintain the great effective rate of last season -44 goals- He will have to wait more than two seasons at his 34 years.

At the individual level, Benzema has another closer record to beat: 645 official matches as a madridista for Santillana. Con 606 with the white t-shirt and in a season in which the Real Madrid still ahead five competitions, it seems easier to achieve than that of the Lusitanian legend; what would make you be among the five players who have worn the shirt of the recent European Super Cup champion on the most occasions.

In addition to the challenge of getting his first Ballon d’Orsomething that it seems no one can take away from him after the great campaign he signed Benzema on the 2021/22, the other record that he touches with his fingertips is that of the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid since the founding of Merengue 120 years ago.

With the achieved in Helsinkiof which you will surely keep a great memory since It is the first time he raises a trophy to heaven as captain of the White House, the french has already achieved 23 Coronations, to one of Paco Gento y two behind the Brazilian Marcelo.

And it is that according to club sources after the death of Gent last January 18, own logs put it as the second most successful footballer in the history of Real Madrid, with one more title (24) than those registered in other external databases.

This Wednesday took the first step this season to match Marcelo and still have left five ahead to continue writing his name in the books of the golden history of Real Madrid. Karim has in mind to follow his path to be considered a true white legend.

