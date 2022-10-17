Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or: the basics behind the award and his numbers in a fantastic season

Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or (REUTERS/Juan Medina)

Finally his wish came true. At 34, the French striker Karim Benzema got his first Golden Ball after being chosen by a jury made up of 170 journalists ahead of players like Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldowhich finished in 20th place in the vote.

Nobody doubted the footballing conditions that the French attacker has. However, his goalscoring skills came out more strongly in the Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in July 2018. From then on, the player went from being an assist and support partner to taking charge of the offense merengue, becoming the scoring card of their respective coaches.

In the period studied to choose the best of the season by France Football magazine, which includes the campaign from August 2021 to July 2022, Benzema he played 46 games between local and international competitions and converted 44 goals. In this way, he had an average of 0.96 in his scoring power. In addition, the attacker of the France team distributed 15 assists.

The French striker was chosen the best player by France Football magazine (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

With regard to a collective level, the striker conquered the Champions League after winning the final that was played on May 28 at the Stade de France against Liverpool 1-0. At the same time, he also became champion in the Spanish League ahead of Barcelona with four dates left in the tournament.

After obtaining this prize that he did not yet have in his showcases, Karim Benzema is close to closing one of the best years of his career. With the ticket to the round of 16 of the new edition of the Champions League practically assured, and after converting the winning goal in the Clásico against Barcelona, ​​the Frenchman is preparing to play a World Cup again after being absent in Russia 2018 for the media scandal that surrounded him.

His suspended one-year prison sentence for “complicity in attempted blackmail” in “the sextape case” does not seem to have tarnished the image of the Lyonnais, who became the fifth Frenchman to receive the Ballon d’Or, being the first since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. Zizou was precisely in charge of handing him the scepter and Karim defined him as “a role model”.

Now, Benzema’s next big goal will be to lead the French team in the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. After winning the title four years ago, France is among the candidates to fight for the championship in the Middle East thanks to its number 9 and a squad full of figures that will have an offensive power that excites the French people.

