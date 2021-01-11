Karla Souza to Headline Ana Cristina Barragan’s ‘The Ivy’

Karla Souza, co-star of “How to Get Away With Homicide” and star of two of the three highest-grossing Mexican movies of all time – “¿Qué Culpa Tiene el Niño?” and “Nosotros los Nobles” – is bringing her marquee clout to “La Hiedra” (“The Ivy”), the third characteristic from on-the-rise Ecuatorian writer-director Ana Cristina Barragán.

Now at second draft re-write, “The Ivy” shall be introduced by Barragán and Souza on the 2021 Rotterdam Pageant CineMart co-production market.

Born in Quito, Barragán broke out together with her debut characteristic, “Alba.” Ecuador’s Oscar submission, it was chosen as certainly one of 5 titles on the 2015 BAL Goes to Cannes showcase, world premiered on the 2016 Rotterdam Pageant, successful the Lions Movie Award, and subsequently snagged a particular point out at San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos.

“The Ivy” is ready up at Ecuador’s Botón Movies, headed by producer-director Joe Houlberg, director of “Thirst,” a groundbreaking psychological thriller for Ecuador, and at Mexico’s BHD Movies, run by sound designer Alejandro de Icaza and Gabriela Maldonado, whose manufacturing credit embrace Matías Meyer’s “Fashionable Loves.”

“Alba” turned on the halting mutual acceptance between an adolescent daughter and on-the-margins father. “The Ivy” focuses on a mom, Azucena, 31, who, gravely unwell, makes an attempt to rekindle a relationship together with her son, Julio, whom she deserted after giving start on the age of 13.

Julio, now 18, is about to abandon the orphanage the place he’s lived and is a close to grownup with out having skilled a baby’s pleasure of proximity to mother and father.

Azucena invitations Julio and the opposite orphans to her house. Julio doesn’t know at first that he’s her son. When he finds out the reality, he feels livid whereas having to take care of his quick deteriorating mom as he greatest he can.

“The stress between mom and son who bodily appear virtually the identical age opens up an area to discover intuition, the Oedipus Advanced and anger,” stated Barragán.

“Once I direct, I focus on our bodies, clumsiness, silence and blood,” she wrote in an announcement of intent, saying that she’s serious about characters who “reside on the margins, due to their social incapacity, their strangeness, or social situation.”

Barragán is on the lookout for a non-pro actor to play Julio. Barragán and Souza labored collectively on the mission for 10 days at an actor-director workshop on the Arte Careyes Movie Pageant.

“One of many benefits in having a ‘industrial profession’ helps elevate or allow initiatives which have extra auteur-type storylines and giving visibility to totally different cultures and voices that haven’t been adulterated by the Hollywood buildings per se,” stated Souza.

“That’s why I related so deeply to the purity and freshness of Ana Cristina’s work in her first movie ‘Alba,’” she added, evaluating Barragán to Lynne Ramsay and Lucrecia Martel.

“I believe Ana Cristina’s work will proceed to add to the human understanding and elevate our appreciation for relationships and their complexities,” Souza concluded, calling “The Ivy” “one of many best challenges I face as an actor and a mom.”

Barragán put the screenplay by way of to accomplished first draft at San Sebastián’s Elíaz Querejeta Zine Skola the place she’s studied from final September. She’s additionally modifying “La Piel Pulpo,” her second characteristic which was developed at a Sundance Morelia workshop. At CineMart, she shall be on the lookout for one or two European co-producers to board the mission.

Going down throughout IFFR Professional Days, the CineMart mission discussion board runs Feb. 1-5.