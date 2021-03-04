Karlovy Vary Film Festival Postponed to August, as COVID-19 Surges

The fifty fifth version of the Karlovy Vary Worldwide Film Festival has moved from early July, and can now happen Aug. 20-28, as the Czech Republic fights a surge in coronavirus infections.

The competition was due to happen July 2-10, however the alarming COVID-19 state of affairs has pressured organizers to delay. The Czech Republic at present has the very best per capita an infection price on the earth with greater than 16,000 every day new infections for a inhabitants of 10.7 million. The nation is in a strict three-week lockdown that’s enforced by police and army.

“Shifting the competition’s dates again by seven weeks will supply the very best likelihood of holding this cultural occasion nearer to the extent that audiences and competition goers have grow to be accustomed to,” stated an announcement from the competition.

“Our determination to take this step was made after consulting with consultants and upon a cautious consideration of the present state of affairs. We hope that the approaching months will see a big improve in vaccinations, thanks to which the pandemic will probably be introduced beneath management, thus permitting us to maintain the Karlovy Vary competition in a type that will probably be maximally secure for visitors and guests. Naturally, we’re prepared to observe all relevant laws,” stated competition govt director Kryštof Mucha.

Festival creative director Karel Och added: “Shifting the dates of the fifty fifth competition doesn’t imply a long-term change within the Karlovy Vary competition’s conventional slot, the competition’s 56th version will return to its ordinary time, which means from 1 to 9 July 2022.”

Whereas the brand new dates guarantee there isn’t any proximity to Cannes, ought to that competition happen as deliberate in July, Karlovy Vary’s new dates place it merely days away from the Venice Film Festival’s present dates of Sept. 1-11.