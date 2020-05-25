Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Screen 16 Films in 96 Movie Theaters – Variety

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the main cinema occasion in Central and Jap Europe, has unveiled a program of theatrical screenings throughout the Czech Republic. Sixteen movies will play at 96 theaters in virtually 80 cities and cities over the course of 9 days.

The screening program performs underneath the banner “KVIFF at Your Cinema,” which is the identify given to the standard post-festival movie sequence. This 12 months’s program will run from July 3-11, the interval that the pageant was supposed to occupy, earlier than it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every movie will solely display screen as soon as at every venue, with the screenings going down in any respect collaborating theaters on the similar time. The screenings will probably be accompanied by introductions to the movies by the pageant programmers.

Festival president Jiří Bartoška stated: “Since, given the state of affairs, moviegoers can’t come to Karlovy Vary this 12 months, we determined to carry no less than a part of the pageant to them. It’s our method of thanking the guests, friends, and movie fanatics who create the incredible pageant ambiance in Vary yearly.”

He added: “We’re thrilled by our viewers’ immense curiosity, and it’s additionally big that just about 100 theaters have signed on for KVIFF at Your Cinema. I consider that collectively we’ll succeed in providing audiences not solely nice movies however even a little bit of the standard pageant ambiance.”

In a press release, the pageant stated that by the point it was determined to cancel this 12 months’s occasion its program division “had already amassed a choose group of intriguing titles for the pageant program. And so the concept was born to increase KVIFF at Your Cinema, the standard post-festival movie sequence.” It added: “At a time when quite a few producers and distributors have been compelled to postpone premiering new home and international movies, KVIFF at Your Cinema will present the general public an thrilling content material different, and movie show operators have expressed eager curiosity as nicely.”

Among the many titles are European premieres of three Sundance movies: Zeina Durra’s “Luxor,” which stars Andrea Riseborough, Fernanda Valadez’s “Figuring out Options,” and Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent.” Different titles screening embody Shannon Murphy’s “Babyteeth,” Alice Winocour’s “Proxima,” Pablo Larraín’s “Ema,” Bassam Tariq’s “Mogul Mowgli,” and Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy.”

The 55th Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival will happen July 2-10, 2021.