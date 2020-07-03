Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Stage Four-Day Fall Screening Event – Variety

The Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the main film occasion in Central and Japanese Europe, is to maintain a particular four-day occasion within the fall, regardless of its resolution to postpone its 55th version till subsequent 12 months.

The particular occasion, operating underneath the banner “Karlovy Vary IFF 54½,” will unspool Nov. 18-21 in Karlovy Vary, and can search to evoke the festive environment of the summer season occasion. The noncompetitive competition will current 30 motion pictures, every to be screened twice. Different occasions can be staged to run alongside the screenings.

The competition, as beforehand introduced, can be staging “KVIFF at Your Cinema,” a program of screenings across the Czech Republic. It options 16 movies chosen by the competition programming crew, which is able to display screen at 96 Czech film theaters from July 3-11.

Every of the movies will obtain one presentation that may concurrently happen in any respect taking part cinemas. The screenings could have streamed introductions, reside broadcast Q&As, and in-person delegations of the competition crew at greater than 40 areas.

“KVIFF at Your Cinema was our speedy response to the state of affairs, one which allowed us to provide our viewers attention-grabbing motion pictures that we’d chosen for the competition,” KVIFF president Jiří Bartoška mentioned.

“However we nonetheless really feel that the important thing to the Karlovy Vary fest is its environment, the place encounters readily occur and the place collectively we are able to get pleasure from a shared film expertise: emotions of pleasure, worry, and being deeply touched. We imagine that the time is quickly coming once we might be collectively once more.”