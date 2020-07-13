Karnataka: After Bengaluru, these two districts also face lockdown, opposition parties urge lockdown in entire state

Bengaluru: In view of the increase in cases of corona virus infection, a seven-day lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru from Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state government has also announced a lockdown in two more districts of Karnataka. The state government has established Dakshina Kannada district and Also Read – Bengaluru Lockdown: Lockdown implemented in Bengaluru from July 14-23, only they will be allowed to move

It has also been decided to impose lockdown in Dharwad (Hubli- Dharwad). An official said that there will be lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district from July 15 to July 22, while in Dhadwar (Hubli-Dharwad), there will be lockdown from July 15 to July 24. Also Read – Coronavirus in Karnataka Update: 25.92 percent of total cases of Kovid-19 from Bengaluru alone

Talking about Dakshina Kannada district, in the last three days more than 500 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported and more than 11 patients have died. Earlier, in view of the increase in cases of Kovid-19 infection, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in the urban and rural areas of Bengaluru from July 14 to 22. The lockdown will remain in force from 8 pm on 14 July to 22 July at 5 am. Also Read – Father misbehaves by giving sleeping medicine to daughter, victim attempts suicide by drinking toilet cleaning

Significantly, while the cases of corona virus infection in the country have reached close to 8.5 lakhs, in the coming days, officials of several cities including Bengaluru and Pune are preparing to re-apply the lockdown for different periods. On the other hand, the situation has seen some improvement in the capital Delhi.

Opposition parties urged the government to implement lockdown across the state

Opposition parties have urged the Karnataka government to implement lockdown across the state. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda and Congress Working President Ishwar Khandre have demanded the implementation of the lockdown across the state. Welcoming the government’s decision to introduce lockdowns in urban and rural areas of Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said, “I urge the government through the media to introduce lockdowns across the state.”

The former Prime Minister appealed to the people of the state and the entire country to wear masks while exiting, maintain social distance, clean hands regularly with sanitizers and leave only when necessary work is done. He said that many leaders have made allegations against the government for irregularities in implementing measures and relief packages to control the infection. He said, “This will be discussed in the next Legislature session.” Right now the health of the people is important, so let’s focus on it. ”Deve Gowd said that the government should work in this direction. “We are all with the government, please do not play with people’s health.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Khandre reminded Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa that cases of Kovid-19 are increasing not only in Bengaluru, but also in the border districts of the state. He said that the situation in Bidar, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari districts is getting out of control. He said, “Bring the situation under control once again by imposing strict lockdown in the state for at least fifteen days.” I appeal to the government to rectify its past shortcomings in this lockdown period and take all necessary steps to deal with the epidemic in future. ”