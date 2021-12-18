Karnataka:: After vandalizing the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, the miscreants defaced the statue of Sangoli Rayanna

Belagavi (Karnataka): Following the declare that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj were defaced in Bengaluru, miscreants right here broken the statue of freedom fighter Sangoli Rayanna and pelted stones at govt automobiles. Police resources mentioned that 27 other folks were arrested in reference to those instances. On the identical time, Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded rapid motion from the Karnataka govt within the wake of the incident. Thackeray mentioned, sought the intervention of Top Minister Narendra Modi in preventing Kannada atrocities and incidents of perverted mindset. Thackeray mentioned that Shivaji Maharaj, the founding father of the Maratha Empire, is respected now not just for Maharashtra however for all of the nation. Any disrespect and insult to them is probably not tolerated.Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati’s allegation, SP, BJP and Congress obstructed the development of Ganga Limited-access highway

Later some other case used to be registered when a couple of miscreants vandalised the Sangolli Rayanna statue ultimate evening. After the investigation, we’ve arrested a complete of 27 other folks until now from each instances: Belagavi DCP Vikram Amte %.twitter.com/UDWhlGw5gN – ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Mob turns to violence after reviews of alleged defacement of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru

Previous in an incident in North Belagavi, a crowd accrued close to Sambhaji Circle at nighttime and began shouting slogans and pelting stones at govt and police automobiles. Authentic resources mentioned the mob grew to become to violence after reviews of alleged defacement of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru. Police intervened and taken the location beneath keep watch over.

Police power deployed within the house after vandalizing the statues

The president of Sangoli Rayanna Sene Shivraj Holimath lodged a criticism with the Tilakwadi police on Saturday that the statue of Sangoli Rayanna saved in entrance of his area in Angol South Belagavi has been broken. This statue used to be now not put in but. He alleged that some unidentified other folks broken the statue on Friday evening and ran away after they raised an alarm. Police mentioned that the statue has been dropped at Tilakwadi police station and police power has been deployed within the house.

Karnataka | Within the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues ultimate evening, a prohibitory order has been prolonged beneath Sec 144 CRPC from 6AM on Dec 19 to 6AM on Dec 20 in Belagavi: Dr Ok. Thiyagarajan, Police Commissioner https://t.co/pmafAddI5l – ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

prohibitory order beneath phase 144 applied

Consistent with the Commissioner of Police’s workplace, the Belagavi Police has imposed prohibitory orders beneath Phase 144 of the Felony Penal Code within the house from 8 am on 18 December to six pm on 19 December. Belagavi taluka additionally comes on this house.

Because of the border dispute over Belagavi, the recollections of the war of words are recent.

Because of those incidents, the recollections of the war of words between Karnataka and Maharashtra because of the border dispute over Belagavi have turn out to be recent. In the meantime, the House Minister of Karnataka mentioned that the police were advised to take strict motion. The wintry weather consultation of the Karnataka Legislature is happening in Belagavi. In one of these scenario, the police imposed prohibitory orders right here on Saturday after two untoward incidents.

Unsuitable to deface the statues of nationwide heroes and patriotic leaders: CM

The Leader Minister informed journalists in Hubballi that incidents like stone pelting, harm to public assets and govt automobiles are unlawful, so the police are directed to take long-term steps in order that such incidents don’t occur once more. Terming the perspective of defacing the statues of nationwide heroes and patriotic leaders mistaken, Bommai mentioned such leaders belong to each and every neighborhood and must be revered. In line with a query, he mentioned, when the consultation of the meeting is happening, many facets together with the timing of this incident might be investigated.

Some miscreants are seeking to disturb the ambience: House Minister A. Gyanendra

House Minister A. Gyanendra mentioned that an FIR has been registered in reference to those incidents and a few other folks were arrested. Gyanendra mentioned, “Police were requested to make sure that such incidents don’t recur. Marathi and Kannada talking individuals are residing peacefully in Belagavi, however some unruly parts are seeking to disturb the ambience. The House Minister mentioned that nobody must use nice males like Sangoli Rayanna or Shivaji Maharaj for petty politics within the identify of any neighborhood or language.

Karnataka leaders condemned the incident

Former leader ministers BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, Congress’ Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar and different leaders have condemned those incidents. Consistent with the Commissioner of Police’s workplace, the Belagavi Police has imposed prohibitory orders beneath Phase 144 of the Felony Penal Code within the house from 8 am on 18 December to six pm on 19 December. Belagavi taluka additionally comes on this house.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM’s intervention on defacement of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru

On the identical time, Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded rapid motion from the Karnataka govt within the wake of the incident of alleged defacement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru. He mentioned that Shivaji Maharaj is respected now not just for Maharashtra however for all of the nation. Shiv Sena leader Thackeray mentioned that any disrespect and insult to the founding father of the Maratha Empire is probably not tolerated. Thackeray mentioned in a assertion, Top Minister Modi must instruct the Karnataka govt to do so on this topic. This incident can’t be taken frivolously. Marathi talking other folks were dealing with atrocities in Karnataka for a few years. Now, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been defaced. Allow us to inform you that Maharashtra has a dispute with Karnataka at the factor of together with the border spaces together with Belagavi in ​​the state.