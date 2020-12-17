Karnataka BJP: Yeddyurappa took these steps to keep legislators satisfied

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gives cabinet ranks to 13 BJP MLAs: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has taken a big decision to keep his party MLAs satisfied. On Wednesday, 13 BJP MLAs were appointed as the head of various boards and corporations and given the status of cabinet minister. Also Read – WB Assembly Electon: Mamta Banerjee speaks on the resignation of Shubhendu Adhikari – leaving two or two does not matter

According to the official notification, four other MLAs have been given the status of Minister of State. This step has been taken amid the delay in the expansion or change of the cabinet of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

According to party sources, this has also indicated to these MLAs that they may not be given a place in the cabinet. It may have been done to console them.

Among the MLAs who have been given the rank of Cabinet Minister, M Chandrappa, Ahole Duryodhana Mahalingappa, Nehru Olekar, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), K Sivanagouda Nayak, Kalakappa Bandi, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, K Madal Virupaksappa, Siddu Savadi, AS Patli (NAD) , Dattatreya C Patil Revoor, P Rajeev and SV Ramachandra.

Rajkumar Patil Telkur, CS Niranjan Kumar, AS Jayaram and N Linganna are among those who have received the rank of Minister of State. N Bhrungis, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister has also been given the status of Cabinet Minister.

