Karnataka by-election: BJP wins this seat for the first time, snatches traditional stronghold from Congress-JDS

Karnataka By-Election Results 2020: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrested the Janata Dal (S) from Sira assembly seat in Tumkuru. Till now, only Congress or JD (S) leader used to be an MLA from Sira constituency, but this will be the first time that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get success in winning from here. BJP’s victory is being considered from this seat. However, a formal announcement in this regard is awaited by the Election Commission. Also Read – BJP, Yeddyurappa and his son celebrating some great celebrations

Radiologist Rajesh Gowda, a BJP candidate by profession, garnered 74,522 votes, while his nearest rival Congress candidate T.B. Jayachandra secured 61,573 votes, while the JD (S) candidate got only 35,982 votes in this election. Meanwhile, BJP Vice President B.C. why. Vijayendra, who was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.C. s. Yeddyurappa’s son, he said that voters have reiterated their faith in BJP.

Vijayendra was asked a question whether winning in Sira is his personal achievement. To this, he said, “I am a loyal soldier of the party. I did not take responsibility for the tip on my own, but it was given to me by the party’s state president Nalin Kumar Katel. My job is to deliver results and I have completed it. Whatever the party asked me to do, I did. “