Karnataka CM Bommai allotted cupboard departments, know who were given what?

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Cupboard Portfolios 4 days after taking oath of 29 ministers, Karnataka Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday divided the cupboard portfolios. Bommai saved key portfolios of finance, Bengaluru building and cupboard affairs with him. Giant posts had been being given to BJP ministers of North Karnataka. The newly inducted loyalist birthday party leaders had been additionally awarded prime positions. The birthday party proficient the House Division to Araga Gyanendra, which shocked everybody.

The rebels, who resigned from the Congress and JD(S) alliance to convey the BJP to energy, most commonly persevered with the sooner portfolios. Former Deputy Leader Minister and senior Dalit chief Govind Karjol has been allocated the much-awaited Primary and Medium Irrigation Division. Any other senior chief from Shivamogga district of former Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa has been allocated the Rural Building and Panchayat Raj portfolio.

The income has been allotted to R. Ashoka, senior chief of Vokkalaga in Bengaluru. A distinguished chief of the Valmiki neighborhood and representing Bellary mining businessmen (former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and circle of relatives), B.Okay. Sriramulu has been allocated the Delivery Division along side the ST Welfare Division.

Veteran BJP chief V. Somanna, who’s referred to as an artist, has were given the housing ministry and has additionally been given the rate of the infrastructure building division. Senior Belagavi chief Umesh V. Katti has been awarded by means of the Ministries of Wooded area, Meals, Civil Provides and Shopper Affairs. S. Angara, a distinguished BJP chief from the coastal area, has been allocated fisheries, ports and inland building.

JC Madhuswamy, an in depth aide of Yeddyurappa, has been given Minor Irrigation, Regulation, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislative portfolios. Gyanendra, a loyalist birthday party elected to the cupboard by means of the Sangh Parivar, were given the House Division with none intelligence.

Ashwathnarayan CN, who held the put up of Deputy Leader Minister within the Yeddyurappa govt and performed a key function in bringing the BJP to energy within the state, has been given the portfolios of Upper Schooling, IT and BT, Science and Era, Ability Building.

Yeddyurappa’s staunch follower CC Patil has been given the Public Works Division (PWD). The chief of the newly created Vijayanagar district, Anand Singh, has been given ecology and setting.

MLC and birthday party loyalist Kota Srinivas Pujari has been allocated social welfare, backward magnificence welfare. Animal husbandry has been allocated to Prabhu Chauhan as consistent with his want.

Leader ministerial aspirant Murugesh Nirani allotted huge and medium industries. Arvind Hebbar Shivaram has been allocated the Exertions Ministry.

ST Somashekar remained within the cooperative, BC Patil has been given the agriculture division. Bhairathi Basavaraj, a distinguished chief from Bengaluru, has been allocated city building (together with KUWSDB and KUDC).

Sudhakar used to be allocated well being, circle of relatives welfare and clinical training. Okay Gopalaiah has been given excise.

Shashikala Jole, the one lady consultant within the cupboard, has been allocated Muzrai, Haj and Waqf.

Town management, small scale industries, public sector industries had been allocated to MTB Nagraj, the richest minister within the BJP.

Narayana Gowda has been given sericulture, formative years empowerment and sports activities, BC Nagesh, the brand new face within the cupboard has been allocated number one and secondary training and the Sakala division has been given to senior BJP chief S. With Suresh Kumar.

V.Sunilkumar, any other new face and birthday party loyalist, has been awarded the Power Division, a requirement demanded by means of a number of senior BJP leaders. He has additionally been given the rate of Kannada and tradition.

Achar Halappa Basappa has been given the portfolios of Mines and Geology, Girls and Kid Building and Disabled and Senior Civil Empowerment. Any other new face within the cupboard, Shankar B Patil Munenkoppa, has been given the handloom and textiles division, sugarcane building and sugar directorate.

Bengaluru-based chief Muniratna, who fought a prolonged criminal combat after becoming a member of the BJP, has been given the portfolios of Horticulture and Making plans, Program Tracking and Statistics.

