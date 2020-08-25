Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar found in Kovid-19 infected, admitted to private hospital

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar has been found infected with Kovid-19 and has been admitted to the hospital. Party sources gave this information on Tuesday. Also Read – Former Karnataka IPS officer K.K. Annamalai joins BJP

"He has been found infected with Kovid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Rajajinagar in the city," Congress sources said. He said the 58-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital last night. Sources said, "He has had symptoms like cough and fever since morning on Monday and has had pain in his back for two days." On Saturday, Shivakumar tweeted that due to health reasons, many flood affected parts of the state The tour is postponed.

He had said, "For health reasons, my 24-25 August trip to the flood affected areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts was postponed for three days. The new travel program will be released soon. "Former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy tweeted and wished Shivakumar to recover from Kovid-19 soon.

