Karnataka Congress Replace: Within the title of undertaking the Kovid check, the leaders of the Karnataka Congress, who have been livid, stated whilst coughing – Rey Mr. you got here right here at the orders of the CM?

Karnataka Congress Replace: In spite of the Kovid restrictions, the Congress on Sunday undertook its 10-day padyatra in Karnataka. ( Congress padyatra) began the More than a few restrictions in the middle of the ever-increasing danger of Corona around the nation (Covid-19 Restrciction) had been put in. Even within the 5 poll-polling states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur), the Election Fee has banned public conferences, street presentations, padyatras and boulevard conferences until January 15, so Congress in Karnataka There was a political uproar over this padyatra began by means of.

In step with the tips gained, the rally was once led by means of former CM Siddaramaiah. (Siddaramaiah) and state Congress leader DK Shivakumar (DK Shivkumar) Was once doing. It's being instructed that Siddaramaiah returned midway after complaining of frame pain and fever, because of which a group of Karnataka executive reached DK Shivakumar's area to research the corona. Seeing this, the mercury of the Congress chief reached the 7th sky. When the officer who got here to research sought after to research, he stated angrily, Mr. You have got come right here at the orders of CM? Right through this, he was once additionally observed coughing.

DK Shivakumar stated that nobody can drive me to get the Kovid check carried out. Whilst caution the individuals who got here to take the check, he stated that don't make one of these mistake. Right through this, whilst speaking to the media, he stated that the CM will have to be ashamed, well being staff are asking me to get the check carried out. He requested if I used to be seeing any signs. Come on, let me display you by means of strolling 15 kms.

On your knowledge, allow us to inform you that Karnataka Well being Minister Okay. Sudhakar stated that the choice of Kovid circumstances within the state has larger to twelve,000, which incorporates 9,020 circumstances in Bengaluru, whilst 4 extra deaths have happened. The an infection price within the state has long gone as much as 6.33 p.c, whilst it’s round 10 p.c within the state capital.