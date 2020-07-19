Karnataka Covid-19: Government said on inter-state travelers responsible for cases of Kovid-19 growing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government blamed the people moving from one state to another for the rapid increase in cases of Kovid-19 in Bangalore in the last few days, saying that people coming from the states most affected by this infectious disease like Maharashtra i.e. hotspots Must have brought infection. State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the epidemic did not spread at the community level. If this had happened, the cases of infection would have been in millions. Also Read – Coronavirus in Indore: Number of people infected with coronavirus in Indore cross 6000, 292 deaths

Sudhakar, in charge of Karnataka's Kovid-19 management, told that the corona virus cases were bound to increase, but the government's "cautious approach" caused the virus to spread slowly in the city for two months.

So far, 29,621 cases have been reported in Bengaluru, out of which 6,540 people have been discharged from hospitals and 631 have died. Sudhakar told that when the lockdown was relaxed, people from different parts of the country started coming to Karnataka. These include people from the states most affected by the infection, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said, “As you know Bengaluru is a big city, so people from everywhere come here. When they come, they don’t care what they have to do and they spread the infection. “Sudhakar said that the corona virus cases were bound to increase in every city and state.

Regarding the steps taken by the government, the minister said that task committees were formed at 8,134 local polling booth level which would play an important role along with the officials of various agencies.

The government has put a lockdown till July 22 to prevent the spread of corona wire infection and along with it various important steps will be taken like door-to-door survey. In response to a question, the minister denied the lack of life-saving drugs associated with the treatment of corona virus. He said, “There is no such deficiency. We have enough medicines. We have ordered more medicines. There is no shortage of medicines at all. “