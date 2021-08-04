Karnataka Cupboard Enlargement Nowadays: There shall be no Deputy Leader Minister in Karnataka, 29 ministers shall be sworn in at 2.15 pm

Karnataka Cupboard Enlargement NowadaysThe cupboard of the brand new Leader Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai is being expanded nowadays. To talk about this with the Union Ministers in Delhi, the CM mentioned that nowadays at 2:15 pm, the entire new MLAs will take oath on the Raj Bhavan. Together with this, he additionally advised that in step with the opinion of the central leaders, this time there shall be no Deputy Leader Minister in Karnataka.Additionally Learn – Karnataka Cupboard Enlargement: Karnataka cupboard shall be expanded nowadays, who would be the Deputy Leader Minister, brainstorming occurring

CM Bommai advised that I had despatched the names of the entire 29 MLAs, who will take oath as cupboard ministers nowadays. However after talks with the top command, it’s been determined that this time there shall be no deputy CM. Seven ministers from OBC, 3 from SC, one from ST, 7 from Vokkaligas and eight from Lingayat staff and one Reddy and one ladies minister will take oath as cupboard ministers nowadays. Additionally Learn – Who’s the brand new CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, whom Yeddyurappa admires, such is the political adventure

I’ve despatched names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath nowadays. This time Prime Command has mentioned that there’ll be no Deputy CM. So, there shall be no Dy CM. 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 lady are a part of the cupboard: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai percent.twitter.com/r1gYZRvNiv – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The growth of Karnataka’s cupboard was once being mentioned for the previous couple of days. Former CM Yediyurappa had already mentioned that he would no longer intervene on this cupboard growth.