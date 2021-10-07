Karnataka Information: Area collapsed because of heavy rain, 7 killed, repayment introduced

Karnataka Information: Because of heavy rain in lots of spaces of Karnataka for the closing a number of days, instances of cave in of structures have began coming to the fore. A space collapsed in Badal Ankalgi village of Belagavi district of Karnataka. 7 other people found in the home have died on this twist of fate.Additionally Learn – UP’s Ballia Prison full of water, prisoners trapped in bother, district management…

It's being instructed that it's been raining within the space for the closing a number of days. Individuals are dealing with difficulties because of heavy rains. Because of rain, a space in Ankalgi village collapsed in Belagavi district nowadays. The home fell so abruptly that the members of the family found in the home didn't get a possibility to flee. And 7 other people died because of being buried within the rubble.

Karnataka Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the incident. Together with this, he has introduced a repayment of Rs 5 lakh to the following of relations of the deceased. The Leader Minister mentioned that many of us have died within the tragic twist of fate.