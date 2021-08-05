Karnataka Information: Did Yediyurappa put a situation on making his son a minister sooner than resigning? Know what Vijayendra stated

Karnataka Information: Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra stated on Thursday that his father BS Yediyurappa had no longer put any situation for making him a minister sooner than resigning as the manager minister. Vijayendra additionally stated that he had no aspiration to be part of the brand new cupboard as he’s neither an MLA nor a MLC.Additionally Learn – Karnataka Information: BS Yeddyurappa’s son’s price ticket lower from the cupboard, the celebration used to be in a position to make the primary deputy CM

"To mention that Yeddyurappa had made a situation whilst resigning that his son Vijayendra will have to be made a minister… it's to position a black spot on his management," he instructed newshounds right here. Yediyurappa fought for 40-45 years, arranged the celebration and reached this level. It is a celebration of employees. Vijayendra stated Yeddyurappa had no longer put such stipulations and he used to be no longer saddened through no longer being incorporated within the cupboard. He stated that the celebration has given him a chance to paintings within the group which he'll proceed to do.

There have been stories that Yediyurappa had burdened Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the celebration management to incorporate his more youthful son Vijayendra within the new cupboard. Responding to the query of Vijayendra being made a minister, Bommai had stated that the BJP nationwide president had spoken to Yeddyurappa. The Leader Minister had expanded his cupboard on Wednesday. Aside from this, Nationwide Normal Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh had additionally in my view spoken to Vijayendra at the topic, Bommai stated.

