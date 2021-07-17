Karnataka Information: Hypothesis of exchange of energy in Karnataka intensifies, CM Yediyurappa convenes assembly of MLAs and ministers

Karnataka Information Lately: Hypothesis of exchange of energy in Karnataka has received power. State Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa (CM BS Yediyurappa) Has known as a gathering of celebration MLAs and ministers. In line with NNI, the CM has known as a gathering of MLAs and ministers on July 26, 2021. Previous on Saturday, Yeddyurappa, BJP President JP Nadda (BJP Leader JP Nadda) met with. After this, Union House Minister Amit Shah (HM Amit Shah) And in addition met Protection Minister Rajnath Singh (DM Rajnath Singh).Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, talks and conferences accentuate political stir in Maharashtra

Requested about imaginable adjustments in Karnataka forward of assembly Nadda, Yediyurappa mentioned, "Those are all rumours. The day before today I met High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Nrendra Modi) met and mentioned the improvement of the state. I'm coming again to Delhi within the first week of subsequent month. Requested if he had resigned, Yediyurappa mentioned, "No, by no means."

After assembly the BJP President, the Leader Minister of Karnataka as soon as once more denied that he would renounce. Yediyurappa tweeted after assembly Nadda, "Met BJP Nationwide President JP Naddaji in New Delhi nowadays. Mentioned quite a lot of problems together with additional strengthening the celebration's potentialities forward of the 2023 basic elections in Karnataka.

Later he met the Protection Minister and talked in regards to the protection production ecosystem within the state. After the assembly with Singh, he tweeted once more, “Happy to satisfy Protection Minister Rajnath Singh ji in New Delhi nowadays. We spoke on quite a lot of problems together with the indigenous aerospace and protection production ecosystem in Karnataka.

Then when he met Shah, he mentioned, ‘We mentioned the improvement problems with Karnataka. He (Shah) requested to paintings to come back again to energy in Karnataka. He additionally requested the state to paintings rapid to win extra Lok Sabha seats. Yediyurappa reached the nationwide capital on Friday on a two-day seek advice from and met High Minister Narendra Modi. After the assembly, Yediyurappa had mentioned that he was once no longer acutely aware of the exchange of management within the state.

Yediyurappa mentioned, ‘I have no idea about it. You (media) will have to inform me. The Karnataka Leader Minister’s seek advice from to New Delhi comes within the backdrop of emerging voices in opposition to him within the state unit. The celebration functionary mentioned, “There are numerous protests inside the celebration in opposition to the Leader Minister. The problem could be mentioned within the assembly between Yediyurappa and the central management. There are talks that there’s a risk of exchange of management in Karnataka. (company inputs)