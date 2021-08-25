Karnataka Information: Karnataka targets to double farmers’ source of revenue by way of 2023-24: CM Bommai

Karnataka Information: Karnataka Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Basavaraj Bommai) Mentioned that Karnataka has a goal to change into the primary state to double the source of revenue of farmers by way of 2023-24. He mentioned that he would shape a committee comprising farmers which might get ready a file on this regard. After this, the federal government will enforce the suggestions made on this file. The federal government has additionally determined to create a ‘Secondary Directorate of Agriculture’ which is able to maintain the processing of meals and all agricultural merchandise.Additionally Learn – Crime Information: 6 youths gang-raped UP pupil in Mysore, Karnataka, lady’s buddy additionally injured

The Leader Minister held a dialogue with Dr. Ashok Dalwai, CEO, Nationwide Rainfed House Authority (NRAA) on Wednesday. Bommai mentioned, ‘We mentioned intimately the file submitted by way of him. Karnataka has proven nice passion in doubling farmers’ source of revenue, our want is that our state will have to be first in doubling farmers’ source of revenue by way of 2023-24. Additionally Learn – Faculties Reopen in Karnataka: Faculties open for college kids from magnificence ninth to twelfth

Speaking to journalists right here, he mentioned that a number of steps wish to be taken to double the source of revenue of farmers and the Middle is in a position to enroll in arms with us on this regard. “We’re putting in a committee, which may even have farmers, who will likely be in consistent contact with the Middle and get ready a Karnataka-centric file on farmers’ source of revenue, which we will be able to enforce,” he mentioned. Additionally Learn – Earthquake in Karnataka: Earthquake tremors felt in 50 villages of Kalaburagi, Karnataka, other people got here out in their properties

(enter language)