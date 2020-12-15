Karnataka Latest News: Congress MLCs dragged out the sitting Legislative Council Chairman, see this video

Congress MLCs forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council in Karnataka Assembly News: A big political uproar has happened in Karnataka on Tuesday. In the Karnataka Assembly, Congress legislators have forcibly removed the chairman of the legislative council from their chair. A video of this incident has surfaced. Also Read – Why did son say to stop publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir? Know what is the reason

In the video, first the MLC of Congress closes the gate amid the first noise of the Legislative Council chamber in the Karnataka Assembly and then the Chairman of the Legislative Council sitting on the chair forcibly lifts it.

#WATCH Karnataka: Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council pic.twitter.com/XiefiNOgmq

– ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Congress MLC of Karnataka Prakash Rathore said, BJP and JDS made the president illegally chairman, when the house was not in order. It is unfortunate that BJP is making such unconstitutional things. The Congress asked him to step down from the chair. We had to evict him because it was an illegal meeting.

At the same time, BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said, some MLCs forcibly removed the Vice President of the Legislative Council and treated them like goons and abused them. We have never seen such a shameful day in the history of our council. I am ashamed of what the public is thinking about us.