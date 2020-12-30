Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Counting Continues, BJP-5255, Congress-3090, JDS-1565

Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Counting of Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election 2020 has started at 8 am today. Explain that the election of Karnataka Gram Panchayats was concluded with a turnout of close to 81 percent. Its results are expected by this evening. BJP, Congress and JD-S are the three main parties in Karnataka. At present, the BJP is in power in the state from July 2019. Also Read – Earthquake in Maharashtra by letter to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- NCP-Shivsena plot against Congress

Let us know that the elections for the Karnataka Gram Panchayat elections were held in two phases on December 22 and December 27, in which the voting was 80 percent in the first phase, while on Sunday it was 80.71 in the second and final phase. According to the State Election Commission, 2.94 lakh people were eligible to vote in the gram panchayat elections.

In the first phase held on December 22, elections were held for 3019 gram panchayats in 117 talukas. In the first phase, more than 1.17 lakh candidates were in the fray for 48048 seats. In the second phase, voting was held on December 27 in 2,709 panchayats of 109 talukas. Here, 1,05,431 candidates tried their luck for 39,378 seats in 20,728 booths. In both the phases, elections were held in 5,728 villages in 226 talukas for 72,616 seats in the state.

The State Election Commission had made special arrangements for the virus-infected people to vote in the gram panchayat elections. Kovid-infected people were allowed to vote in the last hours of voting. However, the commission made masks and social distancing mandatory for people at polling booths. It was told that 122 Kovid patients cast their votes on Sunday.