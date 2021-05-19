Karnataka Lockdown Replace: No Choice on Extension, 1250 Crore Bundle Introduced

Karnataka Lockdown Replace, Lockdown in Karnataka extension information: Govt of Karnataka Leader Minister BS Yeddyurappa has introduced a reduction bundle of Rs 1250 crore for the folk suffering from the lockdown within the state. The federal government has given this bundle to those that were maximum suffering from the lockdown. Additionally Learn – Karnataka Lockdown Replace: Will lockdown in Karnataka build up once more? Be informed what CM Yeddyurappa stated …

With this, the Leader Minister has stated that no choice has been taken up to now to additional build up the lockdown within the state. A choice might be taken ahead of Would possibly 24. On Would possibly 24, the present lockdown within the state is coming to an finish.

The Karnataka executive imposed stringent restrictions for 14 days within the state from 27 April. After this, the federal government imposed a whole lockdown within the state on 10 Would possibly.

This present lockdown ends this week. In the meantime, the entire leaders of the state are challenging to extend this lockdown.

Speaking to the media, CM Yeddyurappa stated that the state executive is giving a bundle of Rs 1250 crore in spite of monetary troubles. He stated that we had introduced a bundle for all sectors within the first wave of Corona.