Karnataka Native Frame Election Effects: BJP’s lead, Congress additionally carried out smartly, know who were given what number of seats

Karnataka Native Frame Election Effects: The result of the Karnataka civic elections have began coming. The result of 3 primary spaces have come. In lots of spaces, BJP has ruled, whilst in lots of puts, Congress has registered victory through strengthening itself.

Belagavi Election Effects

There are 58 wards within the Belagavi civic frame. BJP has registered victory in 35 wards right here. While Congress were given 10 seats. Right here Owaisi's celebration AIMIM has additionally received one seat.

Hubli Dharwad Election Effects

There are general 82 seats in Hubli Dharwad civic frame. Of those, the BJP received 39, whilst the Congress were given 33 seats. JDU were given one seat, whilst AIMIM were given 3 seats.

Kalaburagi Municipal Company Election Effects

Kalburgi has 55 wards. Out of those, Congress was once a hit in profitable 27 seats whilst BJP were given 23 seats. Right here JDS has were given 4 seats. In step with reliable knowledge, there isn’t a lot distinction between the seats of BJP and Congress in those 3 our bodies.