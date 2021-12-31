Karnataka Native Frame Elections: Congress emerged as the only greatest celebration in Karnataka civic elections, a large blow to BJP

Karnataka native frame Elections: Congress has emerged as the only greatest celebration within the Karnataka City Native Our bodies elections. The celebration has gained 498 seats out of one,184. The ruling celebration Bharatiya Janata Birthday party got here 2nd within the election. BJP gained 437 seats. On the similar time, JDS gained 45 seats, whilst others gained 204 seats. Allow us to tell that 1,184 wards had been incorporated in 58 city native our bodies, on which vote casting was once held. In keeping with the knowledge of the State Election Fee, within the civic polls, Congress were given 42.06 p.c, BJP 36.90, JDS 3.8 and others 17.22 p.c.Additionally Learn – Karnataka Native Elections: Congress’s edge, BJP’s setback, CM mentioned – he gained on account of minorities

Election effects lately have indicated a Congress wave within the state and the city native frame election effects vouch for it. Doubtless, Congress will win 2023 meeting elections and I thank our electorate for his or her overwhelming beef up that has stirred our enthusiasm.

Then again, BJP controlled to win the utmost collection of seats in Town Municipal Councils. Out of 166 wards right here, BJP has were given 67, Congress 61, JDS 12 and others 26. Speaking concerning the The city Municipal Council, Congress has were given the utmost collection of seats.

In 441 The city Municipal Council, Congress has gained 201, BJP 176 and JTS 21 seats. On the similar time, out of 588 wards of the panchayat, Congress has gained 236, BJP 194, JDSA 12 and others 135. Proud of the election effects, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has thanked the folk via tweeting. Rahul Gandhi has additionally expressed happiness over the very good efficiency of the Congress.