Karnataka New CM Basavaraj Bommai: Basavaraj Bommai takes oath because the twenty third Leader Minister of Karnataka, celebrating in Bengaluru

Karnataka New CM Basavaraj Bommai: Baravaraj Bommai took oath as the brand new Leader Minister of Karnataka. Now he has change into the twenty third Leader Minister of Karnataka. Allow us to inform you that when the continued tussle over the publish of Leader Minister in Karnataka, the BJP management had selected Basavaraj Bommai because the successor of the present caretaker Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa, its most powerful chief in Karnataka and his title was once stamped simplest the day past.

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the brand new Leader Minister of Karnataka percent.twitter.com/4RPPysdQBa – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Nowadays Bommai has been duly sworn in as the brand new Leader Minister of Karnataka. Bommai additionally comes from the Lingayat neighborhood of former CM Yeddyurappa, which is thought of as to be probably the most influential neighborhood within the state. In step with assets, the birthday celebration too can convey Yeddyurappa's son State Vice President VY Vijayendra in a very powerful position.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai & BS Yediyurappa arrive at Raj Bhawan for the oath-taking rite. percent.twitter.com/5wlkt5E2UO – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai, along side his buddy and previous Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa, had reached the Raj Bhavan for taking oath because the CM. Prior to taking oath, Basavaraj stated that he would get pleasure from Yeddyurappa’s lengthy enjoy. No longer simplest this, after taking the oath, Bommai touched Yeddyurappa’s toes and took his blessings.

Karnataka: BJP employees have a good time Basavaraj Bommai’s appointment as subsequent CM of the State, outdoor Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. “We thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP leader JP Nadda & different BJP leaders. We’re glad that our constituency MLA is the brand new CM,” says a supporter percent.twitter.com/KM104OQ2St – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

